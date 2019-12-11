MyTheresa sets date for menswear launch, secures brand partners

Earlier this year, FashionUnited reported that luxury e-commerce site MyTheresa would be launching menswear . Now, the company has set the official date for the launch on January 27.

MyTheresa has already brought on major luxury brands to their men's platform including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Prada, Loewe, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Maison Margiela, and Brunello Cucinelli. MyTheresa will become the only online luxury retailer that offers womenswear, menswear and childrenswear on a single website. One of MyTheresa's main competitors, Yoox Net-a-Porter group, has different platforms for each offer, with Net-a-Porter for women and kids and Mr Porter for men. To help with the launch of menswear, MyTheresa has opened a 2000-square-foot creative studio space in Milan for styling and photography.

The launch campaign, shot by Michael Bailey Gates, features professional men whose professions range from actor to doctor. MyTheresa is aiming to court professional, fashionable men who covet luxury brands to their website through this campaign.

Exclusive capsule collections and collaborations will be part of the launch and will be promoted through digital campaigns and events. “Launching menswear on Mytheresa is a truly exciting and significant evolution for our business. We will apply our very successful DNA of curation, shopping efficiency and creative content to menswear at a moment when the market is undergoing a clear change," said MyTheresa CEO Michael Kliger in a statement. "We believe our offer of a more elevated interpretation of menswear in a post-streetwear era will make Mytheresa the luxury fashion shopping destination of choice regardless of gender."