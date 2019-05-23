Mytheresa to launch menswear e-commerce in January 2020

Mytheresa confirmed the launch of Mytheresa Men’s. The luxury e-commerce retailer, who has experienced success in its womenswear and recently launched childrenswear sectors, sees menswear as "a natural evolution... as the business continues to expand," as the company's president, Michael Kliger stated in a release emailed to FashionUnited.

Set to launch in January 2020, the Mytheresa menswear category will offer more than 120 brands, including brands currently sold in the womenswear category.

“We want to present a new point of view in the post-streetwear era and be a fashion authority with a European tone of voice in menswear as we are already in women’s," Kliger said. "For men‘s we are taking a high fashion and highly curated approach - it is more about tailoring, suiting, original design and appreciation of quality and brand heritage and a refined view on streetwear."