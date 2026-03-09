N Brown Group adds The North Face to brand portfolio

UK retail platform N Brown has announced a new partnership with US outdoor label The North Face. The agreement will see 85 product lines launch across the digital platforms of N Brown, which include Jacamo, JD Williams and Simply Be.

This development marks the first time The North Face collections will be available through the group. The partnership strengthens a third-party portfolio that currently features brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Barbour, Adidas, Berghaus and New Balance. The move aligns with the strategic focus of N Brown to offer global labels alongside its established own-label products.

Beginning March 9, 2026, customers can access an initial selection of apparel, footwear and accessories on Jacamo. Womenswear collections are scheduled to follow, appearing on JD Williams and Simply Be from March 16, 2026.

Distribution and product range

The rollout across the three platforms is structured to target specific consumer segments. Jacamo will initially launch 31 menswear lines, with plans to expand the offering to 49 lines in the coming weeks. JD Williams will carry the comprehensive 85-line range, encompassing both menswear and womenswear across apparel and footwear categories. Simply Be will introduce 36 dedicated womenswear lines.

Product sizing for the collection ranges from S to XXL for both men and women. Pricing starts at 24 pounds (32.03 dollars) for t-shirts and reaches 175 pounds (233.6 dollars) for technical outerwear styles.

Strategic expansion and marketing

The launch is supported by a nationwide out-of-home campaign running from March 8, 2026, to March 31, 2026. This promotional activity will be concentrated in Manchester, the headquarters of N Brown, featuring projection advertisements at locations including Deansgate, the Northern Quarter and Manchester Arndale.

The North Face is one of several labels joining the N Brown ecosystem this month. Other additions include Only & Sons on Jacamo, while JD Williams will introduce Little Mistress, Pretty Lavish, Object and JDY.

N Brown group buying director, Sara Bradley, stated: “We know that The North Face is a brand that our customers love, and we could not be more excited to be partnering with them. Whatever N Brown platform they shop on, we want our customers to be able to find clothes that will make them look and feel amazing.”

Bradley noted that the addition is part of a broader spring/summer 2026 (SS26) effort to enhance the retail experience. All new products will be eligible for the group’s ‘Pay 0 pounds for 8 Weeks’ credit offer, maintaining the company's focus on financial inclusivity and flexible shopping options.