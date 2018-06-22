Na-Kd to offer Klarna services to UK shoppers

Swedish fashion e-commerce brand Na-Kd is expanding its partnership with payments provider, Klarna to offer new flexible ‘buy now, pay later’ payment options to UK consumers.

Building on the success of offering Klarna’s ‘pay later’ options in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany, UK shoppers will be able to try before they buy, and have 30 days to pay for the items, interest free from this summer.

In addition, the partnership will also see the online payments process streamlined, with optimised checkout technology allowing UK customers to make a purchase by simply entering their email and postcode, rather than providing complicated login information and card details.

Jarno Vanhatapio, founder and chief executive at Na-Kd said in a press statement: “We strive to be at the forefront of the e-commerce revolution, offering a simple, hassle-free browsing and buying experience. 2017 saw us deliver extraordinary results in terms of margin improvements and revenue growth - with significantly improved bottom-line results.

“Looking forward, our top priority for 2018 is international growth - especially targeting the US, UK and Major European markets. In today’s hyper-competitive fashion e-tail environment, we recognise that frictionless and flexible payments are make or break for a lot of consumers, which is exactly why we’ve decided to extend our existing successful partnership with Klarna into the UK.”

Klarna UK general manager Luke Griffiths added: “The expansion of this partnership really highlights the evolving changes in retail which we’re seeing right across the world, and we’re eager to see how extending the partnership with us into the UK will impact sales with Na-Kd.”

Founded in 2015, Na-Kd sells direct to consumers and specifically targets millennials with “stylish yet affordable clothes”. At the end of 2017, Na-Kd recorded 150 percent year-on-year growth with a revenue of almost 50 million euros.

The fashion e-tailer also secured 40 million dollars in Series B funding earlier this year, which it stated would be put towards “accelerating” its global growth - with the UK, US and major European markets being key targets.

Na-Kd isn't the first retailer to offer Klarna services to the UK market, last year Asos rolled out the option.

