Naama and Anat partners with Marie Therese Bridal

Israel-based gown designers Naama and Anat Haute Couture have announced a new partnership designating Marie Therese Bridal in Northern Ireland as its first flagship store in the UK.

The partnership will see the bridal boutique housing the fashion house’s entire gown collection in its 3,000 square foot Northern Ireland store and will see Naama and Anat expanding their reach in Europe.

Naama and Anat said in a press release: "We have worked with Marie Therese Bridal since the beginning of 2018 and are excited to take this next journey with them. In light of the demand and a large number of brides, we decided to open the first UK flagship store of Naama and Anat in Northern Ireland.

“We are proud to work with Marie Therese Bridal and know that our brides are in good hands, together we managed to create an audience that knows that Naama and Anat Haute Couture can design the dress for their personal needs, and they are a part of a design experience that leads them to their dream dress.”

Founded in 1997, Anat and Naama is a mother and daughter design team, who have become known for their intricate and creative wedding dress designs, which use luxurious fabrics and embroideries including French lace, silk, and chiffon.

Image: courtesy of Naama and Anat