Naked Wolfe opens its first retail store in London

Luxury footwear label Naked Wolfe, known for its ‘Spice’ platform boots, has opened its first store on London’s New Bond Street.

Located at 163 New Bond Street, the new store is showcased in the brand’s signature ‘Naked Wolfe’ orange, and stocks its autumn/winter 2022 womenswear and menswear collections, alongside the brand’s original hero footwear styles and exclusive-to-store pieces.

Naked Wolfe was founded in 2017 by siblings Bronte, Cooper, Cody and Luke Mance, in response to what they state was a lack of youth culture representation and inflated pricing in the luxury footwear industry. The brand operates a "slow-fashion" strategy by perfecting designs and materials over a four to six months period.

Image: Naked Wolfe

Since its launch five years ago, Naked Wolfe has attracted more than 1.2 million followers on social media and is stocked in luxury retailers such as Selfridges, Harrods, Browns, Neiman Marcus and Saks. Its popularity has also been helped by its celebrity fans, with stars including Billie Eilish, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo seen wearing the brand.

Bronte Mance, co-founder and creative director at Naked Wolfe, said in a statement: "We saw an opportunity to offer a new aesthetic to designer footwear that differed from traditional fashion houses.

“This retail space marks a huge moment in Naked Wolfe’s history. We are beyond excited to be present on one of the most iconic luxury shopping streets in the world, sitting right next door to some of the world’s leading designer brands."