Need Supply Co. launches holiday pop-up for millennial & Gen Z shoppers

Luxury fashion retailer Need Supply Co. is opening a physical retail pop-up experience for the holiday shopping season. While the digital-first retailer is no stranger to brick-and-mortar retail, operating a permanent store in Richmond, VA, this pop-up is a first of its kind.

Open from December 7 through December 22, the pop-up is located in the Common House of Charlottesville, VA - a membership-based social club that caters to millennials and Gen Zers. Need Supply is quite adept in serving the young luxury consumer, which makes up most of its consumer-base as representatives from the company discussed with FashionUnited earlier this year.

Need Supply's holiday pop-up brings together the convenience of online shopping with the interactive nature of physical stores. The space will feature an exclusive, curated collection of products brought to a location that the core consumer base already gathers on a regular basis. Furthermore, the pop-up is designed as a showroom that allows customers to see and feel products before ordering them for home delivery.

"The Common House in Charlottesville is the perfect fit for us because it’s a gathering place for a community that’s very interested in art, design and global culture. We’re excited to offer local customers a unique way to celebrate the holidays in a space dedicated to creativity and the communal spirit," explained Chris Bossola, CEO of Need Supply Co.

Though the Need Supply pop-up is located in a members-only space, it will be open to the general public from December 8 to DEcember 22, with a day dedicated to Common House members on December 7.

Images: NeedSupply.com