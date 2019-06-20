Neiman Marcus adopts Alipay payment system in U.S. stores

The Neiman Marcus Group is integrating the Alipay mobile payment platform to its U.S. store locations for the Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus Last Call brands.

Alipay was developed in China and allows international customers an easier, more efficient way to pay for their purchases as they can select which currency to pay in. Recently, retailers including Guess and Lacoste have adopted the Alipay system.

Neiman Marcus has brought Alipay into 43 Neiman Marcus stores, 24 Neiman Marcus Last Call stores and two Bergdorf Goodman stores.

“Offering Alipay to our customers is another way we’ve exceeded our customers’ expectations as we’ve evolved our company into a digital luxury platform,” executive vice president of stores and retail experience at Neiman Marcus Group David Goubert said in a statement.

“We’ve already received a significant amount of position customer feedback as a result of launching this partnership and are now in the process of working to launch Alipay as an online payment option later this year."