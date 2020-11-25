Neiman Marcus announces new partnership with Affirm

Neiman Marcus has added a buy now, pay later checkout option for its customers. The luxury retailer has partnered with Affirm to bring flexible payment options to its offering.

Eligible shoppers will be able to pay for their purchases over time on a schedule that best fits their unique needs and budgets. If a shopper selects Affirm at checkout, the total cost of a purchase over 50 dollars may be split into simple payments in terms ranging from six weeks to 36 months, for as low as 0 percent APR.

"Neiman Marcus was founded on the principle of building long-lasting and meaningful relationships with our customers. We are committed to providing all shoppers with access to leading luxury fashion and high-end products, paired with superior service," Katie Mullen, chief digital officer of Neiman Marcus Group, said in a press release. "Partnering with Affirm not only allows us to reach customers who need payment flexibility and price transparency in the way they pay, but also increases our sales and average order value."

The service is currently available on Neiman Marcus' e-commerce site.

Image: Neiman Marcus Group