Neiman Marcus ramps up digital with new hire and investments

The Neiman Marcus Group is reshaping the customer experience across both its Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman brands.

The company has hired Bob Kupbens as its new executive vice president, chief product and technology officer. He will join Neiman Marcus on February 1, reporting to CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck. Kupbens will work with the company’s existing leadership team to develop new digital products to enhance in-store, digital and omnichannel experiences for both brands. He will also scale personalization of customer experience to a broader set of customers and curate personalized assortments.

Additionally, Neiman Marcus has created the new role of general manager of brand partnerships and merchandising. Paolo Riva has been appointed to this role and will report to Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer of Neiman Marcus. Riva joins Neiman Marcus from Victoria Beckham, where he was chief executive officer.

“We have incredibly strong relationships with our brand partners and are evolving our collaboration from being a distribution channel for them to an increased value creation opportunity,” Todorovich said in a statement. “With Paolo’s leadership, we will ensure Neiman Marcus further enhances the value we provide to brand partners through maximizing their access to our luxury customers, providing additional customer and assortment insights, and aligning on the renovation plans for six of our stores within the next 18 months.”

The Neiman Marcus Group is also investing 85 million dollars in supply chain innovation to support its online business and fuel growth. The company explained that the demand for luxury products is on the rise, and as such its supply chain network and infrastructure must grow with it. Neiman Marcus will implement a new order management system, a new warehouse system and improvements in its Pinnacle Park distribution facility.

“These investments ensure that the Neiman Marcus Group can quickly deliver the luxury products our customers want,” Willis Weirich, executive vice president, group operations and chief supply chain officer, stated.