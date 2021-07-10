Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter launching collection with Watchfinder

E-tailers Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter are partnering with Watchfinder to launch a collection with 15 new brands and 108 models. Watchfinder is known as one of the biggest companies for pre-owned luxury watches ranging from Patek Phillipe to Rolex. The collection will include limited-edition and discontinued time pieces that watch collectors will be salivating over.

The collection will launch across both Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter and both e-commerce companies will have specialists to provide recommendations, as well as virtual appointments for customers. Mr Porter will be offering a credit for US and UK customers to shop. Watchfinder’s team also prepares and authenticates pieces, and offers Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter customers the same 24 month warranty that’s available to their customers.

According to Business of Fashion, the secondhand luxury watch market now represents 27 percent of all watch sales. Global sales of secondhand watches are projected to reach between 29 and 32 billion dollars by 2025.