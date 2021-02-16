Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter launch new ‘glanceable’ iOS widgets

Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter have launched new iOS widgets allowing iPhone and iPad users to preview and directly access the stores’ ‘What’s New’ pages from their home screens.

The widgets will display regularly-refreshed images of the respective store’s newest arrivals for users to see at a glance.

The group behind both the brands, Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP), said these widgets are the first to be launched in the online luxury multi-brand retail sector and represent the group’s “continued commitment to embrace the latest Mobile First innovations”.

YNAP said it will continue to add more features to the widgets, adding more up-to-date and useful information such as product descriptions, multiple images and delivery tracking.

“As a mobile-led business, we are always looking to leverage the latest technology to enhance our customer’s experience, making it as smooth and instinctive as possible from the palm of their hand,” said Mark Collin, group director of mobile, customer experience and R&D at YNAP, in a statement.

“This new feature has been designed to bring glanceable, relevant content to the home screen, enabling our customers to shop our curation of the world’s most coveted brands with ease.”