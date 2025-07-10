Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter to open first consumer-facing pop-up in the Hamptons

On the back of their takeover, Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter are set to explore a new realm. The luxury e-tailers are venturing into physical retail with their first-ever public facing pop-up.

Running from July 16 to 20, the store will be located in the Hamptons and hosted by furniture showroom Wyeth in Sagaponack. Dubbed ‘Summer in the Hamptons’, the pop-up will offer a curation of seasonal collection launches and exclusives, alongside ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories and handbags from both labels.

Among the womenswear designers to be featured are that of Chloe, Khaite and Pucci, while looks by Saint Laurent, Tom Ford and Celine will be present for menswear. Emerging designers like Kapital and Piacenza will also be available, alongside Mr Porter’s own label, Mr P.

Special programming will take up much of the schedule, with activations like skincare treatments by Dr. Barbara Sturm and a sound bath with La DoubleJ founder, JJ Martin, on the lineup, among other activations.

The pop-up marks a shift in strategy for Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter, which up until now had largely operated as solely online marketplaces. The pivot comes under the scope of the duo’s new parent company, Mytheresa, which officially acquired Yoox Net-a-Porter earlier this year.

Now under the new name LuxExperience, the group set out on a profitability strategy, which has so far largely taken shape in a leadership restructuring. Under the guidance of new executives, the company hopes to tap into the growth potential of the global luxury market, which has suffered in recent years due to waning demand and heightened competition.