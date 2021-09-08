Net-a-Porter opens pop-up with Sotheby’s

Luxury online retailer Net-a-Porter has joined forces with auction house Sotheby’s to open a pop-up exhibition and café on London’s Bond Street.

The pop-up is open until September 9 and houses a seasonal edit of Net-a-Porter’s collection, including full looks, accessories and pieces from the online retailer’s home category presented in an exhibition format for public and private view. There will also be personal shoppers on hand to assist with any products or styling queries.

Net-a-Porter’s physical space coincides with Sotheby’s ‘Life is Beautiful’ auction series, celebrating luxury and craftsmanship, which will take place throughout autumn in London, Cologne, Paris and Milan.

The auctions will include jewellery and watches to collectors’ cars, handbags, design and decorative arts. The London edition features handbags by Hermès, jewels and watches spanning the 18th and 19th centuries, the Art Deco period, the swinging sixties and beyond.

There is also a Bond car, a replica of the Series 3 Land Rover used by Daniel Craig in the forthcoming James Bond film ‘No Time to Die’.