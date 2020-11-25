Net-a-Porter to start selling Kim Kardashian's Skims line

Net-a-Porter has become the latest retail partner of Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear line, Skims. The luxury e-tailer is Skims' third retail partner, after Nordstrom and Selfridges.

The core range of the brand's underwear, shapewear, and loungewear will be available through the Net-a-Porter beginning December 1.

“Kims has completely redefined underwear and loungewear dressing, seamlessly integrating the two worlds at a time when we need it most," Net-a-Porter's senior fashion market editor, Libby Page, commented in a press release.

"No longer just the foundation to our wardrobes, Skims have thoughtfully designed pieces with versatility and practicality that will see our woman through many different outfits, not just for the home. Their impeccable fit that caters for all body shapes and their extensive skin tone offering are the perfect ingredients for underwear and loungewear for the modern woman.”