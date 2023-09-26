Network Rail adds pre-loved pop-ups from Good London and Shelter

Network Rail Property is expanding its fashion line-up across its 19 managed stations with pre-loved pop-ups from Good London at two of its major destinations at London Victoria and London Bridge and from Shelter Scotland at Glasgow Central.

The move marks Good London’s first foray into the travel retail market and its two pop-up stores will total 1,440 square feet of retail space.

Good London was established in February 2020 by co-founders David Brinson and Victoria Houston with the ambition to encourage consumers to consider purchasing pre-loved clothing first. Coming from retail backgrounds, they spotted a gap in the market for a well-curated pre-loved fashion offer that provides customers with a great in-store experience alongside the opportunity to purchase high-quality clothing and accessories for the same price as a high street piece.

Commenting on the opening, Brinson, co-founder and managing director at Good London, said in a statement: “Launching at London Bridge and London Victoria marks an incredible milestone for us at Good London. Giving millions of commuters the option of pre-loved fashion is great and the more popular pre-loved purchases become and the closer we get to the goal of fashion circularity.

“Network Rail has been exceptional to work with from the initial approach to helping us get everything ready for our launch. We’re delighted to bring our pre-loved clothing offering to customers using major train stations in the capital.”

Good London, Network Rail pop-ups Credits: Good London

This isn’t Network Rail’s first foray into the sustainable fashion market, alongside the Good London pop-up launches, the retail group is also working with housing and homelessness charity Shelter Scotland, who have opened a 470 square-foot pop-up store at Glasgow Central. This follows the success of a previous trial at the station earlier this year.

In addition, consumers will have another opportunity in October to shop pre-loved with Shelter pop-ups at London Bridge Station, London Waterloo Station and London Victoria Station.

Hamish Kiernan, commercial director of property at Network Rail, added: “Pre-loved is increasingly seen by consumers as a smart choice. Our pop-ups with Good London and Shelter offer customers great quality and value. The offer importantly diverts clothing from landfill and provides visibility of a pre-loved offer to millions of passengers. We sought out Good London as a brand that could really add a point of difference to our retail mix and customer reaction demonstrates this.”

Network Rail owns and manages 500,000 square feet of prime retail space within major city centre stations across the UK. More than 650 million customers per annum visit its destination stations, which are home to over 145 brands, and generate 60 million pounds in monthly sales.