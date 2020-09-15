Never Fully Dressed announces Global-e partnership

Womenswear brand Never Fully Dressed is partnering with Global-e to boost its international offering, with the creation of localised shopping experience tailored to each market.

Never Fully Dressed, known for its versatile dressing and wardrobe stables sets, is hoping the partnership with Global-e will accelerate its international growth, while also giving its International customers the confidence to shop.

With more than 200 destinations Global-e will manage International cross border end-to-end solutions on behalf of Never Fully Dressed, enhancing the brand’s online retail worldwide with seamless payment, delivery, and returns as well as currency conversions available in each territory.

In addition, international customers will be able to shop in their local currency, return items easier as well as be given multiple payment platforms at checkout such as Apple Pay, Amazon Pay, Discover, and Klarna.

This news comes as Never Fully Dressed launch its new Curve offering and its soon-to-be Petite range.

Lucy Aylen, founder of Never Fully Dressed, said in a statement: “The effect of Covid-19 amongst International sales has impacted our business, the partnership with Global-e allows us to introduce shopping initiatives to boost those sales once more. The transparency of Global-e gives our International customers stronger confidence in shopping with us.”

Image: courtesy of Never Fully Dressed