New Balance comes to Munich and rolls out store conccept further in Germany
New Balance is rolling out its new store concept further in Germany and presenting it at a new and an existing location.
The US sportswear label opened its first store in Munich, New Balance announced on Monday. The brand has been present at Neuhauser Straße 20 since April, with a retail space of 408 square metres.
New concept for Berlin and Munich
The current store concept, which celebrated its German premiere in Hamburg two years ago, was also implemented with the new store. The ‘intersection of sport and culture’ is a central theme, and the focus of the shopping experience is on people rather than the product.
In addition to Munich, this new shopping experience can now also be experienced in the Berlin flagship store at Münzstraße 21. The reopening follows just a few months after the brand opened a new store in the German capital in September – at Kurfürstendamm 16.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com