New Balance opens new consumer-centric retail concept in Edinburgh

Sportswear giant New Balance has unveiled a new store concept in St James Quarter, Edinburgh’s shopping district. At the heart of the ‘UCC’ concept is the brand’s mission to prioritise the customer, putting people at the centre of the experience instead of product, a press release said.

With this in mind, the store’s interior includes features like central seating areas, designed with the mission of encouraging customers to gather and explore their personal style. Among these elements are a curated selection of core lifestyle products, including popular shoe models like the 9060, as well as running and performance style footwear.

New Balance, Edinburgh store. Credits: New Balance.

Further evidence of the concept runs alongside the assortment of merchandise itself, which is accompanied by visual storytelling highlighting the origins and makers behind the designs. New Balance said this reflected its wider market position and efforts to appeal to both style-conscious consumers and those looking for performance gear.

Speaking of the opening, the brand’s general retail director, Marco Alves, said: “As we continue the expansion of our portfolio in Europe, we are excited to introduce the UCC concept in Scotland to connect with our consumers. It is amazing to be able to bring our customers in Edinburgh to this new space and deliver the product we know they are looking for in an engaging environment.”