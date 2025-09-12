New Balance unveils revamped NYC flagship store

Sportswear brand New Balance has reopened its flagship store on 5th Avenue, New York City, which now features a completely redesigned store interior.

Interior of New Balance's revamped flagship store in Flatiron, NYC Credits: New Balance

Officially opening its doors on Friday, September 12, during New York Fashion Week, the new 2,200 square foot space is said to embody the brand’s main principles “of craft, innovation and quality.” Representing a defining chapter in New Balance’s international retail transformation, the revamped Flatiron location builds on the brand’s distinctive brand visuals established at its flagship store in Boston.

New Balance Debuts Redesigned NYC Flatiron Flagship Store Credits: New Balance

In addition, the renewed store interior includes neighborhood-specific design, such as wood and exposed brick facades throughout, in line with the aesthetics that the Big Apple is known for. The store’s facade has also been opened up, which floods the interiors with natural light and creates a more natural connection to the surroundings.

New Balance Debuts Redesigned NYC Flatiron Flagship Store Credits: New Balance

The interior centers around an expansive, adaptive central hub designed for continuous change, spotlighting emerging partnerships, cultural moments, product debuts, and brand experiences. Complementing this flexible core are specialized retail environments dedicated to athletic performance and lifestyle collections, designed to elevate the shopping experience further.