New concept for Terranova brand: First Riviera 2.0 store in Milan

Terranova, a young and contemporary clothing brand that is part of the Teddy Group, created the new Riviera 2.0 concept store. After recently debuting at the “Il Centro” shopping centre in Arese, Milan, the new format will arrive in over 20 stores in 10 countries by the end of 2025.

In April, two affiliated stores with this concept will open: one in Tricase, in the province of Lecce, and another in Casablanca, Morocco. The first direct stores with the new format, after the one in Arese, will be in Bari and Monfalcone.

“This concept stems from the desire to evolve Terranova's historical identity, starting from the roots of the Rimini Riviera and its original pop spirit, reinterpreting it in a current and vibrant way,” the management highlighted in a note.

In detail, Riviera 2.0 is distinguished by the creation of an environment that is inspired by the Romagna Riviera and its free and positive spirit. The stores with this format offer the complete Terranova collections, which include womenswear, menswear and kidswear lines, as well as lingerie and accessories. The aesthetic recalls the warmth and spontaneity of the territory with natural materials, warm light and installations that evoke lightness and movement.

The storefront is emphasised by the luminous “Ciao” installation at the entrance. A central element of the format is the catwalk, which guides the shopping experience with the same freedom as a walk on the seafront. The natural wood recalls the seaside structures and the warmth of the beach. The changing rooms are also designed to offer a practical and welcoming experience. Simple, functional and with a relaxed atmosphere, they are characterised by striped curtains that recall those of the Romagna seaside resorts, for a touch of authenticity and lightness.

Omnichannel integrates physical and digital: spaces stimulate creation of social content

“To support our growth and be attractive and innovative in the eyes of our customers, it is necessary to be up to date with market developments. Our origins and our values are distinctive elements that we want to promote throughout the world with this new format, also demonstrating attention to all the most modern instruments of contact with customers,” said the development director of Teddy, Luca Binci.

“The relationship with customers is fundamental for us and this evolution is intended to be a way to provide them with a further dimension of the relationship with the brand. We also intend to strengthen an omnichannel strategy that allows us to maintain customer trust and relevance to them at every moment of purchase,” added the creative director of Terranova, Roberto Fantoni. In the Riviera 2.0 stores, omnichannel integrates physical and digital: the spaces are designed to stimulate the spontaneous creation of social content.

The Teddy Group recorded consolidated turnover of more than 672 million euros in 2023 (2023 figures). The group markets the Terranova, Calliope, Rinascimento brands.

The new Arese store Credits: Gruppo Teddy