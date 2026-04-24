New Era to open immersive flagship store in New York City

Sports and lifestyle brand New Era is set to open its debut North American flagship store in New York City.

Opening on April 27, the flagship store is located in the trendy neighbourhood of SoHo, on the corner of Houston Street and Lafayette Street. The upcoming flagship opening is in line with New Era’s broader aim of positioning itself in the heart of NYC, connecting directly with its cap culture fanbase.

"We're incredibly proud to bring our North American flagship to New York City, a global epicenter of sport, fashion, and culture," said Chris Koch, CEO at New Era, in a statement.

"The space brings our brand to life, allowing us to connect directly with our consumers in an immersive and meaningful way, while showcasing New Era's innovation, collaborations, and creativity. From our roots in Buffalo to this global flagship in SoHo, New Era remains committed to honoring our heritage while continuing to influence and shape the future of headwear and style."

The SoHo flagship store builds on the in-store experience at New Era’s flagship store in Buffalo, New York, offering customers a digitally-led, immersive shopping journey. The new store features elements such as a 17x20 foot street-facing screen broadcasting the brand’s latest drops and campaigns, a matching indoor screen, built-in displays, and a floor-to-ceiling cap display for up to 50 caps, with the original wooden hat forms from New Era’s first factories.

In addition to showcasing New Era’s latest collections of licensed headwear and apparel, the SoHo flagship store also features a customization station, where customers can personalize their purchases. Founded in 1920, New Era has been producing headwear for over a hundred years, expanding into apparel and accessories lines, with a presence in more than 1,000 retail stores worldwide.