New Look continues to roll out dedicated men’s stores

New Look is adding a 3,500 square foot men’s store to the Frenchgate Shopping Centre in Doncaster to complement its existing 16,000 square foot womenswear store.

The high street retailer confirmed in 2015 it was planning to open standalone menswear stores across the UK, and the Doncaster store will mark the 21st New Look Men store when it opens in March.

Roger Wightman, chief creative officer of New Look said: “Menswear is a key strategic priority for New Look, and the opening of menswear standalone stores represents a natural next step for us. We are very proud of the improvements made to our offer over the past two years.

“The opening of menswear standalone stores will allow us to more fully showcase the enhanced quality of our product ranges. Our Menswear Director, Christopher Englinde, joined us from H&M at the end of 2015, and as a business we are very excited about the prospects of future growth.”

Commenting on the news on behalf of The Frenchgate Limited Partnership, Paul Devlin added: “We are thrilled to welcome New Look Men to Frenchgate, where they will enhance and greatly strengthen the current menswear retail offer. It is a rapidly growing brand and their decision to launch at Frenchgate highlights its appeal as retail and leisure destination.”

This news follows the upsizing for JD Sports to an 8,500 square foot store, taking almost three times its original unit in the Frenchgate shopping centre.

Images: courtesy of New Look