New Look, Skechers, Kenji renew commitment to Liverpool One

British fashion retailer New Look, US footwear brand Skechers and Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand Kenji have all announced renewed commitments to Liverpool One.

New Look is relocating to a 20,000 square foot flagship store on South John Street. Opening in the autumn, the store will carry the retailer’s extensive womenswear collections, alongside its 915 collection for children and teenagers.

Skechers will open a 3,578 square foot regional flagship on lower South John Street which will stock the brand’s full product range for men, women, and children.

Completing the trio is Kenji, which has signed to make South John Street its permanent home after a successful ten months of trading from its 1,500 square foot unit.