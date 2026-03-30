New Look to continue roll out of new concept store with upsized space in Metrocentre

New Look is planning to continue the expansion of its new store concept, which is due to be introduced to a relocated site in Metrocentre, a shopping centre in Gateshead.

The brand will be moving its “omni-hub format” into an 11,000 square feet space, making it the largest store in its retail network to house the concept.

Digital integration is at the heart of the concept, seen in the implementation of ‘click & collect’, self-service e-commerce drop-offs, order-in-store showroom elevations, and digital browning displays.

These features will sit alongside an extended product range, merging digital and physical shopping journeys with the goal of providing a seamless experience.

Its opening comes on the back of the introduction of the store concept at New Look’s Bluewater location last year, which retail director, Mark Matthews, said had seen a strong response.

As a result, the company was “now accelerating the rollout of this format across our estate as we continue to invest in stores that support a more connected, omnichannel customer journey”, Matthews added.

The rollout seemingly signals a renewed confidence in physical retail for New Look, which has been tackling a range of financial challenges over the past few years that resulted in the liquidation of its Irish business in February 2025.

Midway through the year reports suggested that advisors had been appointed to oversee a strategic review after a number of unsolicited bids for the business had emerged.