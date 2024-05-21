New Look to invest 3.3 million pounds into Manchester retail network

British fast fashion brand New Look is set to invest 3.3 million pounds into updating its Manchester-based retail network over the next year ahead of a possible nationwide upgrade.

In the city the company currently operates 20 stores, which will each be subject to a range of trial initiatives incorporating in-store technology, improved loyalty schemes, store upgrades or staff training, according to Retail Week.

These updates will then be evaluated in order to form a “blueprint” that will determine which initiatives are to be rolled out across New Look’s wider UK store portfolio.

Much of the funding will go towards cosmetic store updates, with features such as interactive displays and a wider selection of products for next-day collection among those to be introduced.

The move is part of an ongoing omnichannel strategy at New Look, and reflects what the company said was a “strengthened commitment” to bricks-and-mortar retail.

Speaking to Retail Week, New Look CEO Helen Connolly said: “We’ve always been very proud to have a strong presence on British high streets, ever since we opened our doors over 50 years ago.

“This investment programme is an exciting step for us in how we can continue to elevate the shopping experience for our customers while bringing them fantastic-quality products and creating future growth for New Look.”