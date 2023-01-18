New Look to launch six Re-Fashion concessions

High street retailer New Look is expanding its partnership with second-hand clothing website Re-Fashion by launching six new in-store concessions across the UK.

From January 28, New Look will open Re-Fashion concessions within its Coventry, Nottingham, Peterborough, Leicester, Loughborough and Wolverhampton stores.

The concessions will offer consumers vintage and pre-loved fashion items from a range of brands, from designer to sportswear labels and vintage pieces.

Steve Lyons, co-founder at Re-Fashion, said in a statement: "Offering vintage and pre-loved fashion is a tangible way to create awareness and encourage more sustainable behaviours, easily accessible by all New Look customers."

Sue Fairley, head of quality at New Look, added: "I am delighted New Look are collaborating with Re Fashion giving Vintage and Pre-Loved items a new home, supporting our commitments to driving more circular business models and offering choice to customers who want to live more sustainable lifestyles.

“Extending the wear of clothes ultimately saves precious resources and reduce to lifetime carbon footprint of the item. Don’t forget the great fashion finds which Re Fashion have curated."