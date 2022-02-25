New Look to open first outlet store in Northern Ireland

Fashion retailer New Look has revealed it will be opening its first UK clearance store at The Boulevard, Northern Ireland’s outlet park.

Opening February 25, the 2,406 square foot store will be home to the retailer’s womenswear selection, footwear and accessories.

In a news release, Emme Lessani, head of property at New Look, said: “We are thrilled to open our first ever outlet store at The Boulevard. With high trading figures and a large footfall of key audience demographics, we feel this designer shopping destination is the perfect location for us to trial an outlet store, reaching both new and existing customers across Northern Ireland.”

The Lotus Property-owned retail park said it reported its “best month of sales on record” in December 2021, seeing an overall increase of 23 percent in comparison to the same period in 2019.

New Look’s opening closely follows that of Molton Brown, Joules and Asics, all of which also recently joined the location.

Lotus Property was advised by KLM Real Estate and Johnstone Property Consultants Ltd.