New Look to open new concept store at Bluewater

British fashion chain New Look is to relocate its Bluewater store in Kent to open a new concept store to align the retail experience with the retailer’s brand identity.

The new 12,120 square-foot concept store, located on the Upper Thames Walk, will open on April 3. It will feature New Look’s first omni-hub space, integrating new initiatives to streamline the customer journey, including digital inspiration, showrooms and displays.

The upgraded space takes learnings from New Look’s 3-million-pound investment into its Manchester stores, where it trialled new store designs to improve product merchandising and better align the shopfloor to New Look’s brand identity.

The new store will feature an extensive range of womenswear and accessories, as well as a menswear showroom, and there will be an entire mezzanine floor dedicated to New Look’s 915 collection, which showcases a range of casual clothing, sportswear and accessories for girls aged 9-15.

In addition, customers will have access to a dedicated Service Hub to improve collections and returns “for a seamless shopping experience”.

New Look campaign Credits: New Look

Elaine Cartwright, retail director at New Look, said in a statement: ‘Our decision to relocate and redesign our Bluewater store demonstrates our commitment to bricks and mortar retailing in the UK and the important part stores play in our communities. Bluewater has been a major retail destination for some time, so showing up in this location with purpose and credibility is an important element of our retail portfolio strategy.

“Our new store will bring to life our omni-hub space, where digital and physical customer journeys will come together in real life. We have a fantastic loyal team and customer base in Bluewater, that I’m very proud of. I’m confident that an excellent customer experience will be at the forefront of what our team deliver in our new space.”

James Waugh, centre director at Bluewater, added: “Here at Bluewater, we are always looking for ways to elevate our offering so that we remain in step with the ever-evolving retail landscape.

“We are excited to announce the relocation of New Look’s new concept store on the bustling Upper Thames Walk. Their relocation exemplifies the brand’s commitment providing Bluewater’s guests with the best possible shopping experience. We encourage guests to visit the store on opening day to experience the array of exclusive deals on offer.”