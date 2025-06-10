New opening in The Hague: Birkenstock expands in the Netherlands
German footwear brand Birkenstock expanded its presence in the Netherlands. On Tuesday, June 10, 2024, the company announced the opening of a new store in The Hague.
This is the heritage brand’s second shop in the country, following the opening of a store in Amsterdam in December 2023. At the beginning of 2023, the company took over its distribution activities in the Netherlands.
In the centre of The Hague, Birkenstock now offers its products at Hoogstraat 26. The brand occupies premises with a total area of 130 square metres, spread over two floors.
Company drives ‘strategic retail expansion’
The unique design of the new store, with its original stained-glass windows, deliberately incorporates elements from the city’s cultural history. ‘It combines the groundbreaking forms and high-quality materials of Art Deco from the early twentieth century with the functional elegance of the Hague School (De Haagse School),’ explained Birkenstock in a statement.
According to the company, the new opening in The Hague is another ‘milestone’ in the ‘strategic retail expansion in Europe’. The brand now has 40 of its own stores in its European markets.
