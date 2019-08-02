New premium womenswear brand Graysey to launch this month

A new premium womenswear brand inspired by 1970s fashion is launching this month.

Graysey was founded by husband and wife team Natasha and Doug Grays, and takes inspiration from icons such as Ali McGraw, Jane Birkin and Debbie Harry. The non-seasonal brand will have a focus on sustainable processes and will kick off with the launch of its Jeaks product, which “combine premium denim with a unique new fabric ensuring maximum comfort without compromising their style credentials.”

Manufactured in Portugal, the eco-conscious label says it aims to minimise the environmental impact of its denim garments by using washes that are GOTS certified and techniques to finish the denim which are not harmful to the environment or the people making them. It also said its packaging is 100 percent reusable or recyclable and its plastic garment bags are biodegradable.

For the launch of its Jeaks there are two shapes - kick flare and slim cut - and three colourways - navy blue, leopard print and tie dye. Jeaks retail at 195 pounds and are available initially in sizes 25-30. The wholesale price is 75 pounds. Additionally, a percentage of its profits will be donated to the Women for Women International charity which supports the most marginalised women in countries affected by conflict and war.

Co-founder of Graysey, Natasha Grays, said in a statement: “It has been a long journey to create a multimedia jean which features a fabric that is robust enough to adhere to the denim and does not take on the indigo dye when washing, so we are very proud of Jeaks and hope they become an essential part of women’s wardrobes for years to come.”

All Graysey designs will be available on its website from 1 September, 2019 and at independent boutiques.