New report emphasises importance of shopping app strategy

AppsFlyer, SaaS (Software as a Service) mobile marketing analytics and attribution platform, analysed the key shopping patterns and behaviours of consumers.

During lockdown, in-app shopping activity surpassed the 2019 Q4 golden quarter by 12 percent, this is an indication for retailers to boost its e-commerce presence as there has been a rise of 35 percent in app installs.

Shani Rosenfelder, head of content & mobile insights of AppsFlyer, said in a statement: “Given that in-app shopping activity skyrocketed during the Covid-19 pandemic in Q2, surpassing even the 2019 Q4 rush, we can expect the 2020 holiday season to be one for the record books.

“This year, more than ever, it is critical that marketers prepare a carefully-planned strategy to ensure consumers are able to find, explore, and shop within their app instead of turning to a number of alternatives. Special attention should be given to messaging that relays a sense of empathy to rekindle the holiday spirit during troubled times."

App usage surpasses shopping peak of 2019

The UK has seen an increase of 7.6 percent in its app usage in May 2020, rising to 8 percent in June 2020. In Europe, there was a spike of 7 percent in May 2020, versus 6.7 percent at its peak in November 2019.

Demand for e-commerce apps during lockdown

The UK experienced a 156 percent spike between February and May 2020 in iOS non-organic stalls, while Android grew by 142 percent. The Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region saw a 56 percent rise in non-organic installs during lockdown, between the months of February to May 2020.

Spending surge during spring in spite of lockdown restrictions

In the UK, there was an increase of 166 percent in ad spends between March and June 2020, and consumer shopping surpassed Q4 in all shopping categories: fashion spend reached 14 percent in May 2020, compared to 12.3 percent in November 2019.

Doug McMillen, vice president of enterprise strategy of AppsFlyer, added: “The opportunity is tremendous for brands and marketers, with added pressure to not only provide access to eCommerce via shopping apps, but to also implement creativity, compassion and understanding throughout marketing efforts and UX.

“With this report, coupled with a recognition that a frictionless experience is essential as brick and mortar physical shoppers navigate a new-to-them mobile experience, marketers are now armed with the data and direction needed to create positive impact and ROI this holiday season.”