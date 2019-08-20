New shopping destination Re:store opens in San Francisco

A new shopping center in San Francisco aims to close the gap between digitally native brands and physical retail. Called Re:store, the retail space on Maiden Lane opened earlier this month with the mission to connect online cult brands and their founders to their followers in a physical retail space.

Re:store takes inspiration from Instagram's discovery method, and translates it into a tangible and immersive experience that brings niche brands closer to their customers.

The shopping destination selected 70 direct-to-consumer brands as its debut partners, leaving over 200 additional labels on the waitlist for future partnership considerations.

Each brand has a dedicated area within Re:store's 4200-square-foot space. Spanning three levels, the shopping center is designed as a community space where consumers can interact with brand leaders and founders on a personal level. Services and installations, such as the Lacquerbar manicure pop-in or entrepreneurial creativity installations like a Living Wall, help to facilitate the community aspect of the space.

Current brands featured in Re:store include Mansur Gavriel, Sézane, & Other Stories, Dirty Lemon and Sleepy Jones.