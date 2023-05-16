New York City's Century 21 has officially reopened

After nearly a year of anticipation, discount luxury goods store Century 21 is opening its doors once again in New York.

As of May 16, Century 21’s flagship location at 22 Cortlandt Street in the Financial Distinct will be open for business from its closure in September 2020. A shopping destination for tourists and locals alike, the 100,000-square-foot, four floor space next to the World Trade Center has been renovated and is set to include men’s, women’s, and children’s styles.

Keeping in the 60-year tradition of off-price fashion, Century 21 will have a range of coveted prestige brands including the likes of Fendi, Kenzo, Givenchy and Chloe; other name brands include Helmut Lang, APC, and Hugo Boss.

"The amount of love, passion and excitement since announcing that we are coming back has brought an energy to downtown Manhattan and we are so excited to be reopening at our original location,” said Co-Chief CEO Raymond Gindi in a press release. “New Yorkers will always endure."

Initially closing due to pandemic, the reopening has been funded in part by hospitality company Legends. Unlike its past offerings, Century 21 will no longer sell homewares and beauty items. The range will now be focused solely on designer clothing, footwear, and accessories.