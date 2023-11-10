New York City to crack down on retail theft through new task force

A new task force launched by Mayor Eric Adams is looking to tackle the rising issue of retail theft across New York City after reported cases of shoplifting rose 44 percent between 2021 and 2022.

The task force, made up of elected officials and led by deputy mayor for public safety Philip Banks III, will advise the Adams administration on legislative proposals aimed to address retail theft, ultimately responding to emerging shoplifting trends and ensuring the best practices are implemented throughout the city.

Its mission is to deliver on key recommendations garnered from the data gathered in Adams’ Retail Theft Report, which had been formed December 2022 following a summit with 70 stakeholders who came together to collaborate on related policies and gather research into such crime.

Recommendations outlined in the report include a combination of increased law enforcement efforts and enhanced social service programming and resources designed to prevent shoplifting.

In a release, Adams commented on the most recent collaborative actions taken by the government and other institutions in New York, noting that while retail theft was down this year, there was more work to do.

He continued in his statement: “I am proud to convene this group of experts and practitioners as we continue to take a 360-degree approach to combating retail theft and curbing this serious issue that plagues cities across the country.

“Together, we recognise the importance of safeguarding our businesses, protecting jobs, and ensuring a safer and more vibrant city for all who live in, work in, and visit our great city.”