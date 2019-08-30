Newbie opens at Centre:MK

Swedish fashion and lifestyle brand for children, Newbie has opened its first permanent store outside of London at Centre:MK, following its successful pop-up at the shopping centre during its Newbie on Tour.

Located on Sunset Walk in Centre:MK, Newbie’s new store spans 1,377 square foot and is situated next to Oliver Bonas, and houses its sustainable and affordable fashion offering for children.

The brand’s Centre:MK store will be one of two standalone locations outside of London, with the second announced earlier this month, to open at Meadowhall in Sheffield.

Ed Sellick, asset manager, Hermes Investment Management, on behalf of Centre:MK joint owners, said in a statement: “Newbie’s sustainable collection adds great value to the centre’s growing line-up of childrenswear, and appeals to shoppers that follow brands’ ethical behaviours - identified as ‘Hero Hunters’ within our Future Shopper report.

“At Centre:MK we recognise that consumers are becoming more conscious of what they are buying and are choosing brands that they want to be identified with.”

Camilla Wernlund, international expansion manager at Newbie added: "Newbie continues to grow within the UK, with Centre:MK being the first store outside of London and being the ideal destination for our next step. We were delighted with the response from Milton Keynes customers when we brought Newbie on Tour to the centre and we are thrilled to be continuing our relationship with the team for both our permanent store and returning pop-up and being able to move closer to our Newbie lovers in Milton Keynes.”

Part of the KappAhl Group, Newbie was born in 2010 and has quickly expanded across Europe. Currently, Newbie has 22 stores and online sales in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK.

Image: courtesy of Centre:MK