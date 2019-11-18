Newbie opens pop-up at Gatwick Airport

Swedish fashion and lifestyle brand for children, Newbie is continuing to increase its retail footprint in the UK with a new pop-up store opening at Gatwick Airport.

“Building a store on these conditions has been an exciting challenge for our fantastic team: the store is only 25 square metre in size, round to the shape and has no walls - but wow how well we made it and the location is prime,” explained Camilla Wernlund, international expansion manager for Newbie in a statement.

Newbie Store has opened seven physical stores and an online store in the UK since the end of 2017, and the Gatwick store marks the brand’s first airport store and was chosen as it is in a “very good location at a densely packed airport” for its sustainable and affordable fashion offering for children.

Wernlund, added: “On the first day, this little store broke sales records for Newbie in the UK, so we got off to a very good start.”

The 25 square metre pop-up will be open for six months.

Part of the KappAhl Group, Newbie was born in 2010 and has quickly expanded across Europe. Currently, Newbie has 31 stores and online sales in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK.

Image: courtesy of Newbie