Newbie to open first two UK stores outside London

Newbie, the babywear chain of Swedish retailer KappAhl, will see its first two UK stores outside of London opening in August.

The stores, in Sheffield and Milton Keynes, add to the brand’s fast-growing British portfolio. Since late 2017, Newbie has opened six physical stores as well as an online store in the UK.

The brand also kicked off its national summer tour this weekend, which sees it travelling the UK in a bus acting as a “mobile, digital and social showroom”. The first stop for the bus tour, which runs until August 31, took place this past weekend in Milton Keynes. The tour will also stop off in central London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Cornwall, Leeds and Sheffield, with additional stops set to be announced on the company’s website.

During the tour, Newbie will also be collaborating with local lifestyle influencers "who will talk about everything from sustainable cooking to the toddlers' sleeping habits."