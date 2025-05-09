Newbie to open six UK stores during 2025

Swedish brand Newbie has announced plans to open six new stores in the UK throughout the course of 2025, bringing its store count in the region to 13. The label, owned by the Kappahl Group, is currently undergoing an international expansion plan, which zones in on establishing a presence in key markets to meet increased demand.

The first of the new stores is expected to open on May 22 in The Glades Shopping Centre, Bromley. This will then be followed by a location in Windsor and four additional stores in spots throughout London. These new sites come on the back of successful openings in Canary Wharf, Brent Cross and Guilford in 2024, as well as the launch of its online store in Germany in early 2025, the brand said in a release.

In a statement, Thomas Kusoffsky, vice president of Newbie, said the British market was “full of potential”, with customers giving the brand a “warm reception” after it initially launched in the region back in 2017. “The UK is an important market in our global expansion strategy, as we aim to establish the Newbie brand in more markets across Europe,” Kusoffsky added.

While further expansions are to continue into 2026, Newbie has already been strengthening its presence in regions like Poland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Austria through e-commerce platform, Zalando. Much of its efforts have also been targeted towards its shopping environment, which it cites as a source of success, alongside its “firm focus on sustainability”.

Launched in 2010, Newbie’s offering centres around childrenswear, which is complemented by a Newbie Woman collection, through which it offers matching outfits for mothers and children. Next to clothing, its Newbie Room Collection intends to diversify this product range, providing items to furnish children’s rooms.