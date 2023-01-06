Newcastle’s Eldon Square extends opening times, reports strong consumer demand

Newcastle shopping centre Eldon Square has announced new extended trading hours for 2023 as it reports strong demand among consumers and increased visitor numbers.

The North East site will be open for one extra hour per day to support retail, dining and leisure businesses in the centre.

On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, the location will be open from 9am to 7pm, on Thursday and Saturday until 8pm and on Sunday, from 11am to 5pm.

The move comes as the retail park announced its unit occupancy levels had returned to pre-pandemic figures, according to a report by Bdaily News.

The publication added that Eldon Square had also seen visitor levels increase quarter-on-quarter for the past two years, with footfall up 42.9 percent compared to 2021.

Speaking to the media outlet, Cormac Hamilton, general manager of Eldon Square, said: “We’re delighted to be giving people more time to experience everything that Eldon Square has to offer and to enjoy time with friends and family by exploring our range of world-class retail brands, by indulging in some delicious food and drink at one of our many cafes and restaurants, or even taking part in a spot of bowling.

“With the centre offering a greater selection of global brands than ever before as well as a variety of leading local independents, we are sure that Eldon Square will grow and develop as the vibrant social hub that our customers and retailers have grown to love.

“We have many exciting plans for 2023 and extending our trading hours will only support in delivering them.”