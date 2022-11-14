Next continues to add Gap shop-in-shops

Next has opened its fifth Gap shop-in-shops in Glasgow’s Braehead shopping centre, adding to its stores in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

The 1,314 square foot Gap shop-in-shop at Braehead opened on November 10 and is located on the upper level of the shopping centre within the Next store and has its own dedicated entrance.

The concession stocks Gap menswear and womenswear, as well as its offering for kids, toddlers and babies.

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, which manages the Braehead shopping centre, said in a statement: “Gap is a great addition to our leading fashion offer here at Braehead and we are really excited to welcome the new store. This is an iconic, quality brand and one our visitors already know and love.”

This new store in Braehead is the fifth Gap store to open in the UK since the brand returned to the British high street in 2021. Its other stores are located on Oxford Street, London, in Lakeside Thurrock, in the Birmingham Bullring and at Manchester Arndale.

The clothing retailer is also set to open a further store later this month in the Manchester Trafford Centre.