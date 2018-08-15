Next opens “giant” new store at Intu Merry Hill

Fashion and homeware retailer Next has opened one of its largest UK stores as part of Intu Merry Hill’s multi-million-pound transformation programme.

Next began conversion of the 55,000 square foot former Sainsbury’s site last year into what it is calling a “state-of-the-art” store, incorporating a Lipsy concession, a Costa Coffee and a homewares department alongside one of Next’s largest collections of womenswear, menswear and childrenswear.

The store is nearly double the size of Next’s previous Intu Merry Hill store.

The opening at the West Midlands shopping centre comes as owner Into confirms plans to spend more than 100 million pounds refurbishing the shopping destination with a 180,000 square leisure extension that will include more restaurants and a cinema.

Next's new store at Intu

Nick Round, regional managing director at Intu, said in a press release: “This brilliant new store is a significant investment by Next and a huge vote of confidence for Intu Merry Hill’s exciting future as a prime retail and leisure destination.

“Many of the UK’s most popular retailers are opening bigger stores across our portfolio of prime retail destinations where they can showcase their full product range and reach a high proportion of their target customers. We work closely with brands like Next and Primark to build space where they can flourish as part of our creative asset management strategy”.

A number of other retailers including River Island, Topshop and Topman, and JD Sports have signed up for new or extra space since Intu took full ownership of the centre in 2016 and announced its transformation plans.

In addition, Primark will also open an extended new store at Intu Merry Hill this year by expanding into a former BHS to create 70 percent more space.

Images: courtesy of Intu