Next opens its largest UK store at Bluewater shopping centre

Next has opened its largest UK store at the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent, tripling its footprint at the centre to 132,000 square feet in a relaunch designed by London-based studio Dalziel & Pow.

The store opened on July 30, taking over the corner unit vacated by House of Fraser, which closed in November 2024, and is Bluewater's first new anchor brand since the centre opened in 1999.

Of the total floorspace, 83,000 square feet is trading space, spread over two floors that bring womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and Home together under one roof. Each department has been given its own identity within a shared design language, according to the studio.

Next unveils its largest UK store with landmark Bluewater opening, designed by Dalziel & Pow Credits: Next

A neutral palette forms the backdrop, with colour used to help customers navigate the space: soft aqua in menswear, warm pink blush in womenswear and rich greys in Home, with glazed finishes used throughout. Lighting is integrated into the architecture, ceiling details and merchandising fixtures, while atrium skylights bring daylight into the store.

The Home department has been enlarged to carry a wider furniture range, with direct access to the rear car park to make larger purchases easier to transport. The homeware area measures just over 20,000 square feet and features branded roomsets. The store also houses a Costa café and a Bath & Body Works concession with its own entrance.

Latest step in a national rollout

The opening is the most recent instalment of the store concept Dalziel & Pow has been rolling out for Next, following the Stratford City relaunch in 2024 and openings at Eldon Square in Newcastle, Canterbury and Ripon during 2025. The two companies have worked together for more than 19 years.

"With this design, we used materials that would make people feel comfortable and that they might even use at home," said Mark Frankland, creative director of environments at Dalziel & Pow. "The store has a premium feel, but is designed to be welcoming, putting customers at their ease, while making their shopping experience as frictionless as possible."

Next unveils its largest UK store with landmark Bluewater opening, designed by Dalziel & Pow Credits: Next

"We have worked as design partners for Next for over 19 years, delivering new concepts to support their ongoing expansion," he said. "We are proud to be launching this new store as Next continues its transformation from its presence on the UK high street to retail powerhouse."

Bluewater centre director James Waugh described the arrival of a new anchor store as a milestone for the centre and a vote of confidence in the continued appeal of brick and mortar retail.

This article was written with the assistance of AI.