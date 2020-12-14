Next opens store at Icon Outlet

Next has opened a new 4,700 square foot store at London’s Icon Outlet at The O2.

The new space, which is on the lower level alongside Nike, Adidas, will stock the Lipsy brand as well as the group’s apparel and footwear lines for women, men and children, and homeware and beauty products.

Next joins Icon Outlet’s line-up of over 60 brands including Lacoste, Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s and Gap.

The retailer has over 500 stores in the UK and around 200 are across Europe, Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

“We are very pleased to have opened our latest space at Icon Outlet alongside its impressive existing fashion and lifestyle offering,” a spokesperson on behalf of Next said in a statement.

They continued: “Next continues to make strides in both the British and international retail markets, and this latest store marks a new focus for us post lockdown. We are looking forward to welcoming the public to a space that embraces the Next brand.”

Icon Outlet has recently extended its trading hours by 80 percent in the Christmas build-up, with retailers permitted to open earlier each day and remain open until 9pm Monday-Saturday.

Marion Dillon, leasing director for Icon Outlet, said: “Next is a highly relevant addition for our strong family customer base, alongside the best of British and international brands. The new store is one of the largest spaces within Icon Outlet and the Next Group and their wider portfolio of brands will significantly enhance our family fashion and homeware offering at Icon Outlet.”