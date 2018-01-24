Next signs deal with Rockar to sell cars next to apparel

London - Next has signed a new partnership with vehicle retail specialist Rocker to showcase a number of cars within its stores. The deal sees the fashion retailer loan excess retail space within its store to Rockar, who will transform the space into digitally-led car dealership storefronts.

The first shared store to open will be at Next’s store within the Arndale Shopping Centre in Manchester, which is set to open at the end of March. Although Rockar has yet to announce which cars will be featured in the new store, a planning application for the store has already been submitted to the Manchester City Council for approval.

The move comes as traditional retailers struggle to compete with online retailers. “Next and many other high street brands are experiencing the same issue as traditional car retailers at the moment. More people are going online to buy from them yet the cost of operating high street stores remains high,” said Simon Dixon, founder of Rocker in an interview with Automotive Management Online.

“I know the Next business has been speaking to many like-minded retailers with an eye to widen the appeal of their high street stores and offer another attraction for consumers, and I’m proud that we have been acknowledged as one of those businesses and can bring automotive retail right into the high street as a result.”

Next’s store in Arndale is set to attract a much higher level of footfall for Rockar’s fourth store than existing car store sits, as all shoppers entering the shopping centre from the bus or train station pass through the Next store. The partnership is set to see Rocker open stores in 12 Next locations at shopping centres across the UK. However, as Next operates more than 500 stores across the country, Dixon sees more exciting possibilities for both brands. “The opportunity for us is huge.”

Photos: Next SS18