Next to move into one of its largest UK stores in Kent

Next is upsizing an existing store at Bluewater, Kent, into a 133,000 square foot location that will become one of the British retailer’s largest stores in the UK.

The site, which is currently occupied by House of Fraser, will allow Next to offer an enhanced product range in a “state-of-the-art” space, while further supporting its omnichannel strategy, Bluewater’s owner, Landsec, said in a release.

In the store, Next will feature men’s, women’s and childrenswear collections alongside homeware and a café. It will also see the relocation of US beauty retailer Bath & Body Works, a brand stocked by Next, into a 2,000 square foot neighbouring store.

Real estate firm Landsec said the upsizing reflected its own efforts to continue to align with consumer demand, while further catering to the needs of retailers. In its first half of the year report, the company stated that its occupancy rate was now higher than pre-pandemic levels at 96 percent.

Commenting on this latest news, head of brand account management at Landsec, Pablo Sueiras, said: “The best brands are investing in bigger, better stores in prime locations. Next is at the forefront of retail innovation which has made it one of the most in demand brands among consumers.

“Next’s new store will transform a department store into a new destination within Bluewater and enhance the shopping experience for the millions of guests who visit each year.”