​Next to open Leeds flagship in former BHS store

High street retailer Next is set relocate its flagship store at White Rose shopping centre in Leeds to the former location of BHS store.

Next aims to invest 6 millions pounds in relocating and upsizing its current store 29,000 square foot at White Rose to its new location.

The new store, which is close to double the size of its current store, spanning 55,000 square meters, spans two floors and will offer the retailer's complete men's, women's, children's and homeware ranges. The new flagship will also feature Next's new store concept, which was developed at its location in Bluewater, Kent.

Set to officially open its doors in July, the new store opening comes as the White Rose Centre undergoes a larger overhaul and 65,000 square foot expansion.

Photo: Next's current store at White Rose, courtesy of The White Rose Centre