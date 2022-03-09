Next to upsize store at Trafford Centre

UK fashion and home retailer Next is to “significantly” upsize its presence in the Trafford Centre, after signing a new 10-year lease to create a new store, expected to open in November.

The move will see Next opening a 65,000 square foot store to house its fashion, beauty and home offering in one single store.

Mike Barrow, area manager at Next, said in a statement: “At Next we are excited to be able to bring all of our products together in one destination within the Trafford Centre. This is a really exciting opportunity for Next and will ensure we are able to provide a better product offering and, more importantly, the best customer service within Trafford Centre.”

Rhys Evans, director of asset management at Pradera Lateral, added: “This is a significant signing for us and an exciting step for everyone involved. The deal represents a true partnership between Trafford Centre and Next whereby both parties will be working together to create an exceptional shopping environment.

“The new store will dramatically increase Next’s presence and impact on the mall and provide a seamless customer experience.”