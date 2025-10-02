NFL and Fanatics open pop-up store in London

The National Football League (NFL) and Fanatics, the league's official retail partner, have opened a pop-up store on Carnaby Street in London, celebrating the NFL’s international games taking place in the city this month.

The pop-up opens ahead of this weekend’s first NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, which sees the Minnesota Vikings take on the Cleveland Browns, and aims to give fans a “unique opportunity” to shop official NHL jerseys and an assortment of wider merchandise across NFL teams.

Open until October 20, the pop-up will also feature exclusive 2025 NFL London game products and limited-edition collaborations such as the Minnesota Vikings x UNRL collection and the Football x Football jersey range, which were unveiled earlier in the summer, giving each NFL team’s jersey a football (soccer) makeover.

The London pop-up opening reflects the “rapidly growing passion” for American football in the UK, explains Fanatics, as outside of North America, the UK ranks as the best-selling country for merchandise sales globally on the official NFL online store in 2025.

Stephen Dowling, international president at Fanatics, said in a statement: “London has become a key international home of the NFL, and the excitement around the International games when it visits the city is always incredible.

“Carnaby Street is such an iconic destination, and opening a store right in the heart of the West End while the games are in town means fans, even if they are not going to the game at Wembley, can get their hands on the widest range of official NFL gear and be part of the buzz around the sport”.

The opening also builds on Fanatics’ recent activations across Europe, including successful retail outlets in Dublin during the first-ever NFL game in Ireland, as well as upcoming store in Berlin to support the NFL game in Germany, and forms part of a wider European strategy by the NFL and Fanatics “to bring the game closer to fans during and beyond the International games”.

NFL Football x Football collection from Fanatics - Jacksonville Jaguars Credits: Fanatics

Salha Latif, vice president, international consumer products at the NFL, added: “The launch of the NFL Shop pop-up store on Carnaby Street is another important step in bringing our sport even closer to fans.

“With the International games returning to London, the store gives fans a unique opportunity to engage with the league, access exclusive merchandise, and be part of the excitement in the heart of the city.”

The pop-up store will be open for the duration of all the NFL games played in London until October 20, including Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos vs New York Jets, and the Los Angeles Rams vs Jacksonville Jaguars.