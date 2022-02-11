Nicce to open first store in Carnaby

British fashion brand Nicce is to open its first physical store in Carnaby, London.

Located on the corner of Carnaby Street and Beak Street, the 1,400 square foot store will showcase the brand’s collections over two floors, and will double as a space for “a variety of dynamic events and customer activations”.

The brand said it has seen strong, double-digit growth over the past few years and an expanded global reach through its retail partners and online store.

Nicce said it expects 2022 to be an “exciting time” for the brand, with a new collection “and direction” set to be unveiled in the coming months.

Chief commercial officer Matt Bullock said in a release: “The opening of our Nicce flagship store in Carnaby is part of our continued investment into direct-to-customer, accelerating the brand’s awareness through a priority retail trade zone and providing a space for customer interaction and community building, that remains at the core of our brand values.”